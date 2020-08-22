New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

