Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,548 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.