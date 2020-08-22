New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $296,000 Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,085 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVN opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $28.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

