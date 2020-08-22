New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $247,000 Stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Macerich were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,437 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 1,829,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Macerich by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 31,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 126,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 892,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 539,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

NYSE MAC opened at $7.43 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

