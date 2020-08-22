New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in L Brands were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 128.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 32.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 55.8% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 20,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.61.

LB stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

