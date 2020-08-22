Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz Sells 1,872 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.08 million, a PE ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.05. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38.

TCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tucows by 41.7% in the first quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 447,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,601,000 after buying an additional 131,716 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tucows by 179.1% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tucows in the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tucows by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 91,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tucows by 34.8% in the second quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

