Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBE. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $63.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.