VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stake Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $34,661,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 395.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,953,000 after acquiring an additional 600,296 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 768.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 365,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,637,000 after acquiring an additional 318,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,304,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

