New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $274,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,982,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 1,400,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,039,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,398,000 after buying an additional 1,179,542 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,304,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 662,299 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

