Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $124,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $156,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $116,745.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 16.07.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. Research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.