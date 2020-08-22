Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 115.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Williams Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $21.41 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

