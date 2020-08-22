Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 66.5% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2,393.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $1,779.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,718.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,606.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.