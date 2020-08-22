New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 800 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xerox were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 8.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 79.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 706,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,581,154 shares of company stock valued at $43,706,945. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

