Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,134 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Noble Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,660 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBL opened at $10.04 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

