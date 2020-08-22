New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,896,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,345,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 2,714,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after buying an additional 540,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 142,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after buying an additional 1,841,492 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

