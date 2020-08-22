Insider Selling: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells $135,705.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $153.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

