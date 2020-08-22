New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,600 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 964.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.