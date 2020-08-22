New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $244,000 Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $710,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.37. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

