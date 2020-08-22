Insider Buying: Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Acquires A$127,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) insider John Paterson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,600.00 ($91,142.86).

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited has a 12 month low of A$2.02 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of A$3.74 ($2.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.82. The company has a market cap of $531.96 million and a P/E ratio of 15.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Djerriwarrh Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

About Djerriwarrh Investments

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a self managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. It employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

