CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Buys $133,982.40 in Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Mehmood Khan acquired 27,913 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $133,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CRMD stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10.

Several research firms recently commented on CRMD. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on CorMedix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 116.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

