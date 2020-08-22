John C. Bolger Sells 3,914 Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $159,965.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $242,236.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. CSFB cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

