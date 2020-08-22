Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Sells $161,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 11th, Thomas Gad sold 37,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,482,220.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $160,240.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $173,800.00.
  • On Thursday, June 4th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $166,440.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $41.90 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

