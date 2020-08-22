Daniel Bradbury Sells 3,750 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $161,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $155,025.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $156,787.50.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $308,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $138,787.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 59.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 144.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

