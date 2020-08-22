Adam J. Pliska Sells 70,936 Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) President Adam J. Pliska sold 70,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $172,374.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 233,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,678.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.78 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 128.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AESE. Stephens decreased their price objective on Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

