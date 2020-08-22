Adam J. Pliska Sells 70,936 Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) President Adam J. Pliska sold 70,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $172,374.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 233,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,678.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.78 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 128.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
