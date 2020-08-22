New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

