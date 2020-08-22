New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,700 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,330 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,617 shares of the airline’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the airline’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,457 shares of the airline’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.16 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

