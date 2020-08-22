Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Holdings Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,102,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,793,000 after purchasing an additional 524,963 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,823,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,193,000 after purchasing an additional 201,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

KIM opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.15. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

