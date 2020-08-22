New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 600 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

AIV opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.84. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

