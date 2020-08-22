Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA raised its stake in Quanta Services by 35.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 638,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Quanta Services by 73.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 297,970 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $6,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE PWR opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.