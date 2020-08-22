New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 100 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.82, for a total transaction of $307,275.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,012.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $396,479.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,632,243 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of IPGP opened at $150.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.