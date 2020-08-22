Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 109,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,017.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 493,238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $35.46 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

