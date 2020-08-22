New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $405,000 Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after buying an additional 132,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 195,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,833 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,882,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.35.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $80.32 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.