CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.