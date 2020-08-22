New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $421,000 Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,843,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,170,000 after purchasing an additional 754,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 835,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 240,644 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $51.12 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

