New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,440,000 after buying an additional 767,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,582,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,795,000 after buying an additional 224,315 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 14.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,053,000 after buying an additional 707,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,481,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,808,000 after buying an additional 66,238 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,078,000 after buying an additional 930,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

