Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 221.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,185,000 after buying an additional 945,081 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 919,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 868,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 185,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

ADS stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $139.11.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

