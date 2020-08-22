New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,700 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 87,383 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 489,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 160,645 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,219,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 639,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

