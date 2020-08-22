New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,700 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

