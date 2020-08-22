New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 700 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pentair were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BofA Securities raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

PNR opened at $46.02 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.