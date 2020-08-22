Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 73.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 141.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

