ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owned approximately 0.06% of ChampionX worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,125,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

CHX stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. ChampionX Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.00 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

