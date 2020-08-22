New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 500 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,274,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $377,686,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $309,575,000 after purchasing an additional 504,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,636,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $98,472,000 after purchasing an additional 191,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $94,878,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

