A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after buying an additional 1,970,284 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,135. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOS. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.