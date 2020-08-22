New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $435,000 Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

