Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Position Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Davita were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,846,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 33.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 4,010.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 116.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Davita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $92.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

