Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells $189,216.00 in Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $189,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QRVO opened at $130.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

