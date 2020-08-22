K Thomas Bailey Sells 5,938 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,938 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $231,225.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,225.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

K Thomas Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 30th, K Thomas Bailey sold 3,260 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $95,094.20.

Shares of NSTG opened at $40.67 on Friday. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Qorvo Inc VP Sells $189,216.00 in Stock
Qorvo Inc VP Sells $189,216.00 in Stock
K Thomas Bailey Sells 5,938 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc Stock
K Thomas Bailey Sells 5,938 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc Stock
Timothy Donnelly Sells 16,878 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. Stock
Timothy Donnelly Sells 16,878 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. Stock
WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Globe Life Inc. Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts
Globe Life Inc. Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts
Analysts Set Federal National Mortgage Association Price Target at $4.00
Analysts Set Federal National Mortgage Association Price Target at $4.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report