K Thomas Bailey Sells 5,938 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,938 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $231,225.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,225.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

K Thomas Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 30th, K Thomas Bailey sold 3,260 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $95,094.20.

Shares of NSTG opened at $40.67 on Friday. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.