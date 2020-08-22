Timothy Donnelly Sells 16,878 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $241,017.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,275.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. American Vanguard Corp. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 56.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,241,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 449,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 5.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 176.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.