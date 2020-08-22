WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

WYGPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

WYGPY opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

