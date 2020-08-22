Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,638,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after acquiring an additional 488,007 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Globe Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,035,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,522,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Globe Life by 51.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after purchasing an additional 505,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 18.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,371,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,962 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

